Douglas Fugate

March 17, 1959 - May 6, 2021
Milton, WI - On Thursday, May 6th in the early evening, the Lord called Douglas James Fugate home. Douglas, of Milton, Wisconsin (formerly Rochelle, Illinois) was 62 years old.
Doug graduated with honors from Rochelle Township High School in 1977. After high school, Doug went on to work for Caron International in the lab, and ultimately worked his way up to become a dyer and lab supervisor. In 1995, after the Caron International plant closed in Rochelle, Doug moved to Madison, WI to be a General Manager for a new and used computer store called Computer Renaissance. It was in 1999 that he found his calling, working for the American Red Cross in Madison, WI. Doug loved his role at the American Red Cross and took his role as a lab technician very seriously. After Hurricane Katrina, Doug traveled with the American Red Cross to serve as a volunteer, taking care of hurricane victims and providing supplies, blood, and plasma under some of the most critical circumstances. Doug retired from the American Red Cross in 2016.
Doug was a cancer survivor, and he miraculously received a liver transplant in February of 2017. That transplant gave Doug four incredible years with his loved ones. Doug's family will forever be grateful to the individual that donated. Doug was loved by so many for his huge heart and sharp sense of humor. Doug's life leaves a legacy of a deep faith in the Lord and selfless acts of love.
Doug was proceeded in death by his mother, Constance Lee (Harms) Kaminski, and his father-in-law, Arthur P. Haws, Sr.. Doug is survived by his wife and best friend, Susan Fugate (Haws); his daughter, Amanda (Kyle) Johnson, son, Zachary (Sara) Fugate; and five amazing grandchildren that he loved so deeply, Lexi Stesney-Johnson (20), Jocelyn Fugate (15), Isaiah Fugate (13), Evelyn Fugate (11), and Uriah Fugate (10). Doug is also survived by his beloved twin sister, Debbie ( Larry) Bryant, and their three children: Jon, Katie, and Jessie. Doug also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Alice M. Haws, and many nieces and nephews. Doug will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones!
Doug's celebration of life will take place at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd. Janesville, WI at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 prior to service on Saturday, and interment will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, Illinois. The family asks those that plan to attend to wear green as it was Doug's favorite color. Memorials may be made in Doug's memory to The American Red Cross. The services will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.