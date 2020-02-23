Douglas "Doug" Symons

August 27, 1959 - February 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Douglas W. "Doug" Symons, age 60, of Janesville, WI, died February 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 27, 1959, in Janesville, the son of Ted and Donna (Anderson) Symons. Doug was formerly employed in the produce department at Pick & Save Grocery Store in Janesville. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Doug is survived by his children, Jessica Symons (Michael S. Terrill) of Milton, and Jonathan Symons of Waupaca, WI; his parents, Ted and Donna Symons of Janesville; and his sister, Judy (Marc) Miller of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Symons

Graveside services and burial will be at a later date at the Benton Bible Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

