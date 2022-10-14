Douglas A. Powers

February 23, 1953 - October 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - Douglas A. Powers, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home. He was born in Janesville on February 23, 1953, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Thompson) Powers. Doug served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, where during his enlistment he served during the Gulf War. He worked for Lowe's following his retirement from the Navy. In his early years, he was a manager at Geri's Hamburger Stand. He enjoyed Bingo, playing cards (especially cribbage) and was obsessed with Chocolate Ice Cream, taking the grandkids any chance, he got.

