Janesville, WI - Douglas A. Powers, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home. He was born in Janesville on February 23, 1953, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Thompson) Powers. Doug served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, where during his enlistment he served during the Gulf War. He worked for Lowe's following his retirement from the Navy. In his early years, he was a manager at Geri's Hamburger Stand. He enjoyed Bingo, playing cards (especially cribbage) and was obsessed with Chocolate Ice Cream, taking the grandkids any chance, he got.
Doug is survived by his four daughters: Cheri Vasquez, Crystal (Adam) Kingston, Amber (Jacob) Ryan and Alyson (Brandon) Powers; 10 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Khalil, Chase, Jillian, Keala, Phoenix, Olivia, Haylee, Gwynn, Taylor (who is due to arrive any day) and 2 grandchildren who were adopted as infants; 2 brothers; David (Sandy) Powers and Daniel (Gloria) Powers; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons; Jimmy and Shawn; and 2 sisters; Susan and Virginia.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Full Military Honors concluding. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lori and the Commonheart Hospice team, and niece Angie Gocek, as well as nephew Ken & Kayelee Perry and Jen for the loving care given to Doug."
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.