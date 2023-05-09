Dorthie Lea "Dee" Yurovich-Carlson

March 5, 1960 - April 30, 2023 Janesville, WI - Dorthie Yurovich-Carlson, age 63, of Janesville, WI, passed away April 30, 2023. She was born March 5, 1960, in Lorain, OH, and graduated from Vermilion High School in 1978.

As a youngster she was known as a tomboy and loved to climb trees and explore. She was connected to nature in a way that most people can only imagine and her spiritual side was deep. She believed in the power of "The Secret" and loved nature, the earth, and all its creatures.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorthie Yurovich-Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.