Dorthie Lea "Dee" Yurovich-Carlson

March 5, 1960 - April 30, 2023 Janesville, WI - Dorthie Yurovich-Carlson, age 63, of Janesville, WI, passed away April 30, 2023. She was born March 5, 1960, in Lorain, OH, and graduated from Vermilion High School in 1978.
As a youngster she was known as a tomboy and loved to climb trees and explore. She was connected to nature in a way that most people can only imagine and her spiritual side was deep. She believed in the power of "The Secret" and loved nature, the earth, and all its creatures.
Dorthie was a being of artistic creativity and love- she was known for her incredibly diverse talents and created masterfully with all types of mediums, including (but certainly not limited to!) painting, sculptures, clothing, dream catchers, bird houses, wood, poetry, gardening, humor (she was known for telling some good adult jokes!) and food (she was a fantastic cook when the kitchen timer was set!) As she would often say "anything worth doing is worth over-doing" and her gifts of art to others displayed her love and thoughtfulness.
As with many others, Dorthie struggled against mental illness including depression, anxiety, and tried many times to overcome substance use. Although the darkness was always present, she maintained a heart of gold and would give someone her last dollar if they needed it. She volunteered with NAMI and other organizations to help others understand mental illness and help those who were hurting. In Dorthie's passing, we find comfort that her mind is at peace and that she is with those whom she loved. She would want all of her friends to know that she loved them and appreciated having them in her life.
She is survived by her children- Leif, Hunter, and Lindsey Carlson, and sister- Deborah Berlekamp (Yurovich) and of course all of her friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by her daughter- Whitney Carlson, her parents- William and Irene (Gutowska) Yurovich, and her sister- Beatrice Yurovich.
An informal celebration of life will be held at Indian Ford County Park in Indian Ford, WI on June 21, 2023 from 10am–12pm. We welcome those that knew her to join us in celebrating the her life in conjunction with the summer solstice.
An original poem written by our beloved mother, sister and friend Dorthie:
"Untitled"
There must be others like me
who are never satisfied
with basic life’s instructions;
oh spirit, you know I’ve tried.
The emptiness inside me
is not leading anywhere.
But, if I could, I’d put a road
where no one else would dare.
Life’s long unanswered questions
would not be the surface things.
They would reach right down into our souls’
to our inner-conscience beings.
We’d never feel alone again
for our thoughts would never be:
“Do they really understand
what’s deep inside of me?”
So, I wait and watch and wonder
for a change to let you know
those things, that if I weren’t afraid
I wish to be able to show.
-Dorthie Yurovich Carlson
