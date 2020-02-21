December 20, 1928 - February 17, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Dorris E. Waters, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at home. She was born in Janesville on December 20, 1928, the daughter of Carl McKinley and Mary Ann (Skroch) Morris. She graduated from St. Patrick's School in 1943, and the Janesville High School in 1946, and worked for Parker Pen in the IBM Tabulating Dept, until she met the love of her life, Donald. Dorris was married to her loving husband, Donald S. Waters, at St. Patrick Catholic Church on October 15, 1949; raised four sons; and continued to share 49 wonderful years together before his passing on September 28, 1998. Dorris was a Charter member of St. John Vianney Church. She also was a 45 year volunteer and member of the Mercy Hospital Auxillary, where she helped with menus, meals on wheels with Dad, pet peds, and many other services for the hospital. She was a dedicated walker and stationary bike rider for 45 years, and survived 3 heart surgeries. She will always be loved and remembered by everyone she met along her life's journey.

Dorris is survived by her four sons: Patrick (Sue) Waters of Dexter, MI, Michael (Jan) Waters of Janesville, WI, James (Barb) Waters of Mt. Vernon, NY, an John (Linda) Waters of Janesville WI; granddaughters, Stacy (Jeff Johnson) Bush and Stephanie (Scott Kunes) Post; great grandchildren: Connor and Bella Bush, Blake Johnson, Kaylee Jacobson, Taylor and Trenton Post, and Raegen Kunes, all of Janesville, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary; husband, Donald; sisters, Ethel Kittleson Schaefer and Irene Olsen DeSormeau, and great-grandson, Cole Jacobson-Waters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will follow immediately to the Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. John Vianney Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The very special "thank you" to the staff members of Mercy Hospice, for all of their kindness and caring for Dorris through everything.