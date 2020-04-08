Dorraine "Dorrie" Carpenter

November 17, 1924 - April 4, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Dorraine "Dorrie" R. Carpenter, age 95, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Kelly House in Evansville. She was born on November 17, 1924 in Christiana Township, WI, the daughter of Olai and Stina (Obstetun) Ofsthun. Dorie married Frank Carpenter on July 14, 1951 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2000. She attended school to become a bookkeeper. Dorie and Frank moved here in 1952. She worked for Lake Leota Girls School in Evansville, and Parker Pen in Janesville. Dorie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. She enjoyed working on puzzles. doing crossword puzzles, sewing, rosemaling and cake decorating. Dorie enjoyed watching the Badger and Green Bay Packers football. She remembered everyone's birthday, and adopted family and neighbors as her grandchildren. She had several dogs and cats, and loved them all.
She is survived by a daughter Frances "Frannie" Carpenter of Evansville; a sister-in-law, Dawn Ofsthun; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sharon on April 22, 2014; two brothers, Karl and Sherman "Bud"; sisters: Olivette "Ollie" Olson, Ann "Annie" Erbs, Borghild "Borg" Harried, infant sister, Anis; and some nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com