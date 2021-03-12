Janesville, WI - Dorothy Wiese
Janesville - Dorothy Wiese, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.
Dorothy was born on May 18, 1935 in Baraboo, the oldest daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Reed) Borkenhagen. On February 16, 1957 she married Dean R. Wiese in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 20, 1980.
Survivors include her three children, Edward (Nadine) Wiese, Susan (Randall) Carter, Deanne (Richard) Kempa; six grandchildren, Erika and Monika Wiese, Jordan, Brandon, Melissa and Kelsey Kempa; great-granddaughter, Lana Bauer; three sisters, Joanne (Ralph) Breunig, Shirley and Julie Belter; two brothers, James (Laura) Borkenhagen and Gary (Bernadette) Borkenhagen; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Hill, Carol Levesque, Lois Borkenhagen; and a brother, Bill Borkenhagen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Heart Association, heart.org or Dementia Society of America, dementiasocietyofamerica.org.