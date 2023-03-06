Dorothy V. Peterson

January 7, 1938 - March 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dorothy V. Peterson, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. She was born in Janesville on January 7, 1938, the daughter of Paul and Violet (Bradford) Garvin. She was a 1956 graduate of Janesville High School. Dorothy started working at the Rock County Courthouse in 1979, until her retirement in 2009. Dorothy loved playing tennis, playing 2-3 times a week. She enjoyed reading, walking, traveling and teaching strong women's courses well into her 70's. She was also avid into Hiking many trails including mountains. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Janesville.

