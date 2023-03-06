Janesville, WI - Dorothy V. Peterson, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. She was born in Janesville on January 7, 1938, the daughter of Paul and Violet (Bradford) Garvin. She was a 1956 graduate of Janesville High School. Dorothy started working at the Rock County Courthouse in 1979, until her retirement in 2009. Dorothy loved playing tennis, playing 2-3 times a week. She enjoyed reading, walking, traveling and teaching strong women's courses well into her 70's. She was also avid into Hiking many trails including mountains. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Janesville.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children: Jay Balas of Pocatello, ID, Bret Balas of Gladstone, MO and Cindy (Rodney) Van Beek of Afton; 8 grandchildren: Jeremiah (Erin) Balas, Amber Balas, Nathan (Sekhmet) Balas, Angie (Ryan) Donovan, Casey (Derrick) Reed, Connor (Jonathan) Fox-Haines, Joelie Van Beek and Rachel Van Beek; 11 great grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Balas; 3 sisters, Alice, Marian and Joan; and brother, Alvin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
