September 25, 1925 - December 31, 2020
Janesville, WI - Dorothy V. Decker, age 95, of Janesville, received God's greatest gift, her heavenly wings on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on September 25, 1925, the daughter of Harold W. and Ruth L. (Bloedel) Birkholz. She married Donald W. Decker on April 7, 1945, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2004. Dorothy was a wonderful mom and grandma. She worked as a secretary for JATCO for many years and later served as an aide at Parker High School. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and active in their Bible Studies group. She was also a member of Knitting Grandma's and the 41 Club. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, cooking and square dancing.
Dorothy is survived by her 6 children: Nancy (Garry) Meister of Janesville, Robert Decker of Milton, Norma Otto (Pat Riley) of Janesville, Glen Decker of Stoughton, Roger (Bonnie) Decker and Ronald (Laurie) Decker of Janesville; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; brother, Gilman Birkholz of White Bear Lake, MN; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son-in-law, John Otto; daughter-in-law, Jeanine Decker; and brothers; Sylvester and Harold Birkholz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Burial will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Unfortunately, at this time due to the health guidelines, there will be no luncheon or gathering to reminisce about Dorothy following the service. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to the McCarthy Nursing Home, 124 S. Monroe St., Stoughton, WI 53589, where her son Glen is cared for. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and sharing of memories: www.whitcomb-lynch.com