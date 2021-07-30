Janesville, WI - Dorothy Tadder, age 92, passed away at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born in Richland Center on March 16, 1929, the daughter of John and Cora (Berkholtz) Hernan. She graduated from Richland Center High School. Dorothy married Lawrence D. Tadder on August 19, 1948, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2005. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. After raising her family, Dorothy went to work at SSI in Janesville. She volunteered at both St. Mary and St. William Catholic Churches. She cheered on the Packers, enjoyed league bowling, and card clubs for many years.
Dorothy is survived by 7 children: Kathy (Larry) Schumacher, Ruth (Mike) Hanley, Sandy (Doug) Green, Jane (Barry) Larson, Bob (Betsy) Tadder, Rick Tadder, Roger Tadder, and daughters in law, Sharon Tadder and Cathy Tadder; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; loving companion, Doug Robbins; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, Bill Tadder and Dave Tadder.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. Memorial contributions are preferred to St. William Parish. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
God of mercy, look kindly on Your servant Dorothy who has set down the burden of her years. As she served You faithfully throughout her life, may you give her the fullness of Your peace and joy. We give thanks for the long life of Dorothy, now caught up in Your eternal love. We make our prayers in the Name of the Jesus, Who is our risen Lord now and forever. Amen.
