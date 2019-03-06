Dorothy Scharine

May 3, 1919 - March 3, 2019

Greenfield, WI -- Dorothy Genevieve (James) Scharine, age 99, of Greenfield, WI, formerly of Delavan, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Layton Terrace in Greenfield. Dorothy, the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Ahlborg) James was born on May 3rd, 1919 in Clinton, WI. She attended a country school with her sister, Violet. The family then moved to East Troy and after a short period of time, moved to Elkhorn, where she graduated High School in 1937. She married Lawrence (Larry) Scharine of Richmond, WI on December 14th, 1942 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. Since it was during war time, it was a small wedding with a reception held at her parent's home at 308 S. Washington St., Elkhorn. Her first job was as a waitress at the Lorraine Hotel in Elkhorn, where she made $1.00 a day, plus tips. During the war, in addition to being a waitress, she worked at Borg Manufacturing in Delavan. With the return of her husband, they made their home in Delavan, moving into the Jackson Apartments, where Dorothy's aunt, Ms. Jessie James, lived. In 1950, they purchased a home on South 3rd Street, living there 60 years and raising three sons. Dorothy moved to Layton Terrace Senior Community, Greenfield in November 2010. Dorothy and Larry joined Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, then located at the corner of 4th and Washington. Dorothy was a member and past President of the Ladies Aid, and also a Sunday School teacher for over 15 years. Dorothy worked part time at Larson's Electric Shop, Bradley's Department Store and Utiger's Jewelry Store. She then worked as a secretary at the Delavan-Darien High School, retiring after 14 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #95 in Delavan, and the VFW Auxiliary Post #6375 in Elkhorn, and was past President of both organizations. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three sons: Thomas (Cheryl) of McFarland, James (Linda) of Greenfield, and John (Diana) of Shawano; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, of 65 years; her parents; her sister, Violet; and two brothers, Russell and Ralph.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Richmond Cemetery, in Richmond, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com