Dorothy "Polly" Lund

August 14, 1935 - October 17, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Dorothy "Polly" A. Lund, 83, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in her home. She was born on August 14, 1935, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William and Vivian (Oakley) Pollard. Dorothy was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Jim Lund on February 18, 1961 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 31, 2016. Dorothy was employed by the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association as a secretary for over 50 years. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a member of the Marian Guild. Dorothy was the club leader and chairman of the Beloit Newark 4-H Club, and a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter #477, Janesville, WI. She was an avid Chicago Bear fan, enjoyed playing dice, and sitting on the patio watching wildlife. Dorothy also enjoyed trips to the east with her family in an RV she named "The Castle." She made the best Texas brownies that everyone would fight over. Dorothy was a very loving person who would help anyone. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Lund; grandchildren: James (Jennifer) Plasky, Megan Plasky, Steven Lund, and Amber (Nicholas) Krantz; great-grandchildren: Ezra, Jazmyne, Mackenzie, Jase, Lucas, Joseph, and Ricky; brothers, Frank (Susan) Pollard and Arthur (Kathy) Pollard; sister-in-law, Sandy Pollard; many loving nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Philip James Lund; and brothers: James, Robert, and Frederick Pollard.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 21, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday in the church. The family requests that, for the Sunday visitation, you wear your favorite sports clothing in honor of Dorothy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Betty Willing, for being so helpful and such a close friend to Dorothy.
