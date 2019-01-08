August 2, 1924 - December 28, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Dorothy May Sarow, 94, of Evansville, WI, died peacefully December 28, 2018, following a fall that occurred a week prior. She was born on August 2, 1924, the daughter of Roy and Winifred Noggles. Dorothy grew up on farms in Green County, WI, and graduated from Evansville High School. She married Robert (Bob) Sarow on June 1, 1944. Bob predeceased Dorothy on February 13, 1993. As part of the WW II Greatest Generation, she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter", a crane operator, moving submarine diesel engines down the Fairbanks Morse Beloit assembly line. Dorothy was also employed at Willis Drug and Evansville Manor. Dorothy spent her adult life in Evansville, living in the same house for 61 years. She was a talented cook and seamstress. Late in life, she enjoyed quilting, and participated in the knitting club at Creekside Place. A formidable bowler, she took part in several ladies' teams at state tournaments. Dorothy also enjoyed travel to major U.S. cities and Europe.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dave) Henning of Janesville; son, Roger (Marilyn) Sarow of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters: Krista (Bruce) Jones of Cambridge, Erin (Mike) Kotthaus of Milton, Kara (Dan) Dunlavy of Janesville; and great-grandsons, Jonathan and Alex Jones. Dorothy is also survived by nieces; nephews; and Evansville friends. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; and younger sisters, Fern Bullard and Delores Brunsvold, both of Evansville.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, January 18, the family will host a time of remembrance with a luncheon to follow at Creekside Place in Evansville. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Creekside Place Inc., 102 Maple Street, Evansville, WI, 53536; or Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI, 53546.
The family thanks Agrace HospiceCare, and the staff of BrightStar Care and Oak Park Place in Janesville for Dorothy's care.
