Dorothy Marie Dyson

September 12, 1913 - August 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Dorothy Marie (Lentz) Dyson was born on her grama Sophia Engelhardt Heinz's birthday, September 12, 1913. She was born in Burlington, WI on the Macanna Milk Canning Co. Farm. Her grampa, Lorenz Heinz, was the night watchman, after having worked on the Soo Line in Burlington. She and her brother, Lorenz Arthur Wm Lentz (1915), spent much of their youth at the farm. Dorothy had lots of stories to tell. It was the gathering place for the Engelhardt family. She stayed in contact with her cousin, Eldon Englehardt (George Eldon) from Kansasville. His wife, Maria (who just passed away in March) was instrumental in compiling the Engelhardt Family Tree and sharing her findings. Dorothy's mom, Laura Heinz Lentz, and dad, Wm Lentz took care of his grandparents. They lived in Janesville on Western Ave. (now Rockport Rd.) across from the Rock River, which was filled in for Wilson School. Her brother, Edward Julius John, was born in 1917. Dorothy was busy at elementary school, delivering messages and papers between schools. Her school time ended for a while when she came down with polio, this resulted in knee pain for the rest of her life. After his grandparents died, Wm moved the family to a GM house on Drake St. Two more brothers were born, David James in 1927, and Richard Llewelyn in 1929. Richard's wife, Nancy Homan Lentz, is the only survivor of Dorothy's brothers and their wives.
In 1939, Dorothy married John J. Dyson in the rectory of St. Patrick Church. After graduating from San Diego State in California, John came to his uncle's home in Janesville. He started working for Parker Pen as a research chemist. In 1940, they moved next to his uncle on Franklin Street in his rental house. John and Dorothy turned the house into a one family home, and raised three children there. Robert Wm Dyson was born in 1941, and died in 1994, he had three children: Wendy Lou, Bruce, and Robert Jr. (Robbie), Bruce married Deby Broome and they have a daughter, Sabrina Katherine. Dorothy's only surviving child is Katherine Magina, born in 1945, she married Russell Degerman, and they had two children, Tana Marie who has four children: Payton, Presley, Kade, and Trace, and James Russell who has two children, Samuel James and Sawyer Pearl, a fiancee, Erica and her children, Brynn and Benson. Dorothy's third child was Jerome Thomas (Jerry) born in 1948, who died on Mother's Day 2015, he married Dianne Borchert, and had Krista Lynn, who teaches and writes in Florida, Krista has a daughter, Madison May Pazienza (Maddi). George Falor, a friend of Jerry's, continued even after Jerry's death to send cards and visit Dorothy, she loved to tell how he holds babies in the Madison Hospital.
Dorothy spent much of her time making sure her family was taken care of. Her children remembered good meals and great desserts. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, watch the birds, and garden with a great love of flowers.
She found her faith very important. She was always thankful for the special people at St. Patrick Church. Super people like Virginia Hirsch, who visited her at home every Sunday after church and Deacon John Houseman who visited her every month. She would always say their visits were the highlights of her days.
Dorothy had special neighbors, Jerry and Norma Bluhm, who were kind enough to look in on her. Dorothy lived in her home until March of 2019, when she went to the hospital after a fall in her home. She then resided in nursing homes, she was at Cedar Crest for over year. She would say she appreciated the great care the staff gave her.
Dorothy will be interned at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum on the top floor with her husband, who died in 1990. The immediate family will gather there. Dorothy died on August 8, 2020, at 106 years old, she would have been 107 on September 12, 2020.