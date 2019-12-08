October 2, 1926 - November 25, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Dorothy Mae Dickerson was born October 2, 1926 in Harvard, IL, to Robert and Isabelle (Jeffers) Dowey. She passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. Dorothy worked as a secretary at Borgs in Delavan, until she and her husband, Albert, purchased and ran the Sharon Pure Oil gas station and Dickerson Oil Company. She was the bookkeeper there for many years. After retiring, she and Albert loved vacationing at their home in Manitowish Waters, WI. She enjoyed having her grandchildren join them during the summers. They went on many rides to see the deer, bear and wildlife in the north woods. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, adoring her great-grandson, Miles. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, and always had fresh cookies made when you visited. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her, bless her heart.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ronald) Schliem; grandchildren: Elizabeth Linhart, Krista Linhart, and Mathew Schliem; great-grandchild, Miles Linhart; sister-in-law, Irene Dowey; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dickerson; her parents; sisters: Elizabeth (Vance) Spear, Sally, Mary (Seth) Kirkpatrick; and brothers, Earl Dowey and Robert (Gladys) Dowey.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.

A special thanks to the Ridgestone Village caregivers over the last 2 years, and St. Croix Hospice.