February 3, 1930 - October 3, 2019

Milton, WI -- Dorothy M. Zimmerlee, age 89, of Milton, WI, died October 3, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born on February 3, 1930 in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Michalski) Gruszczynski. She received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Western Michigan University. She taught school in Portage, MI for many years. Dorothy married Neale Zimmerlee on November 7, 1953. He died on November 9, 2010. She was a Janesville/Milton resident for the past 16 years.

Surviving are five children: Andrea, Janine, Don, Lori and Jon; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton Senior Living, 600 West Sunset Drive, Milton, WI 53563. The family was assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com