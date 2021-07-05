Dorothy M. (Wagner) McVeigh

April 21, 1930 - June 26, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Dorothy Mae McVeigh (nee Wagner), 91, entered her Eternal home on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her daughter and sons-in-law's home in Hudson, WI. Dorothy Mae McVeigh was born on April 21, 1930, in East Troy, WI to Frank and Jessie (Christison)Wagner. She graduated from East Troy High School in 1949. Dorothy married John F. McVeigh in 1956 and divorced in 1971. She had one daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law Richard Ackatz. The love and light of her life were her grandchildren, Rick, Hudson, WI and Nicole, Las Vegas, NV. She loved baking and cooking with them as well as attending their sporting activities and school programs.
Dorothy was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, 4H leader and taught Sunday School. She was an active member of Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church in Elkhorn WI. She was involved in the Women's group, Empty Nesters Bible study and the Red Hatters. Dorothy also worked for 25 years as a Food Service Manager at Covenant Harbor Bible Camp, Lake Geneva, WI.
In addition to her daughter and grandchildren, Dorothy is survived by two sister-in-law's, Mary Ellen McVeigh, Carol Wagner and brother-in-law James McVeigh, many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings, Francis Wagner, Mary (Wagner) McVeigh, William Wagner and Shirley (Wagner) Amrhein.
Funeral Service will be 11:00AM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, with Pastor John Ackatz officiating. Visitation will be 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home and 10:00AM on Monday, July 12, 2021 until service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow service at White Oak Cemetery in the town of LaFayette, WI. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Menomonie Red Cedar, Special Olympics, Menomonie, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.