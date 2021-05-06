Dorothy M. Thompson

July 6, 1926 - May 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dorothy Mae Thompson, 94, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in her home.
She was born on July 6, 1926 in Beloit, WI., the daughter of Caesar and Margaret (Baiocchi) Belardi. Dorothy married Lloyd Thompson on July 1, 1950 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. He predeceased her on January 26, 1997.
Dorothy trained as a Cadet Nurse from 1944-1947 at the end of World War II at St. Anthony's College of Nursing in Rockford, IL. She was employed by the Beloit Memorial Hospital as a Pediatric nurse, retiring in 1986. Dorothy enjoyed walking at the mall, listening to music and was a lifelong learner and lover of history. She was known for collecting antique glassware. Dorothy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville.
Survivors include her children, David (Lorrie) Thompson of Janesville, WI, Dianne (Mark) Edgette of Platteville, WI, Dori (John) McKearn of Juno Beach, FL., Dennis (Jill) Thompson of Orlando, FL., Donna (Mark) Anderson of Janesville, WI., and Sherry (Mario) Friedel of Chippewa Falls, WI.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Dolores Belardi of Janesville, WI., Richard (Georgia) Belardi of San Clemente, CA., and James (Joyce) Belardi of Santa Rosa Valley, CA.; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lloyd in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, Sunday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks are required.
