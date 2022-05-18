Dorothy M. Roberts

Edgerton, WI - Dorothy Roberts, age 87, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Blair, WI on February 25, 1935, the daughter of Hilman and Irene (Gabriel) Christianson. Dorothy worked as a food service supervisor at Edgerton Public Schools for over 25 years. She married Donald W. Roberts on November 30, 1996, and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2011. Dorothy loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, dancing and reading. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.
Dorothy is survived by her 8 children: Diane (Mike Makowski) Odegaard of Verona, Bruce Faldet of South Beloit, Cathy (Scott) Poolman of Ft. Wayne, IN, Lynnet (Wayne) Mondt of Ft. Wayne, IN, Darrell (Amy) Faldet of Edgerton, Mark (Terri) Faldet of South Beloit, Don (Brenda) Faldet of Evansville and Ellen (Daryl) Good of Edgerton; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Howard (Mary Ellen) Christianson of Sun Prairie, Helen Toft of Strum, WI and Delores Hanna of Eau Claire; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; longtime friend, Bill Briscoe; 2 sons; Erroll and Brian Faldet; grandson, Michael Smith; siblings: Robert Thorson, Kate Stensven, Hilma Anderson and Harvey Christianson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 W. Rollin St. Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek and Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again Monday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Memorials in Dorothy's name would be appreciated to the Central Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
