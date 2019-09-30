Dorothy M. Papenfus

May 13, 1938 - September 27, 2019

Elkhorn/Tibbets, WI -- Dorothy M. (nee Schinke) Papenfus, 81, of Elkhorn/Tibbets, WI, died on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mercy Health System of Janesville, WI. Dorothy Mae Schinke was born to Benjamin C. Schinke and Lydia L. (Schmaling) Schinke on Friday, May 13, 1938, in the Town of Geneva. She was baptized on July 3, 1938, by Pastor Walter A. Diehl. On April 6, 1952, Dorothy Mae was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Elkhorn, by Pastor Herbert Lau. Her Bible passage was Philippians 4 verse 13, "I can do all things in him who strengthens me." She attended Tibbets School through the 8th grade and graduated as an Honor student from Elkhorn High School in 1956, and was known as the Historian for EHS Class of 1956. She worked for many years for the State Long Distance Telephone Co. of Elkhorn. On April 9, 1960, she was united in marriage to Herbert A. Papenfus at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Elkhorn, by Pastor Herbert Lau. For her entire life, she has lived on the Schinke Family Farm in Tibbets, of which she took much pride in. Dorothy was a faithful life member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, served on the Counting Committee for many years and was a former member of the Altar Committee of the Church. She will be remembered by her family and many friends as a very kind hearted person with a friendly smile, and also for her beautiful penmanship. She was the family Historian and also enjoyed making keepsake albums for her family members.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert; two sons, Mark (Laina) Papenfus, and Kevin (Nicole) Papenfus both of Elkhorn, WI; two granddaughters, Emma Marie and Sarah Elizabeth; one grandson, Alex Timothy; and dear sister, Barbara Jean Schinke of Elkhorn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Margaret Anne.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, 415 S. Devendorf St. Elkhorn, with Pastor Preston Heuer officiating. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, 730 N Wisconsin St. Elkhorn and 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at church. Interment will follow services in the family plot at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be given in her name to the Church or a Charity of your choice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Papenfus Family.

Her voice was honest,

Her hands were gentleness,

Her eyes were compassion and intelligence,

And her spirit was love.

She left us beautiful memories,

And she will always hold a special place in our heart!