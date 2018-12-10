February 20, 1928 - December 2, 2018
Brodhead, WI -- Dorothy M. Gessert, age 90, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Brodhead. She was born February 20, 1928, in Avon Township, Rock County, WI, the middle child of 13, born to Albert and Elizabeth (Rhyner) Stuessy. She attended Stokes School in Rock County, and later earned her G.E.D. On May 27, 1950, she and Robert G. Gessert were married in the Brodhead Evangelical United Brethren church parsonage. Together they farmed the Dr. M. W. Stuessy farm for over 20 years, and, upon sale of the dairy farm, moved to their own acreage on Nelson Road. Dorothy was a woman of many talents and interests. She worked as a reporter, columnist, and feature writer for numerous area newspapers, periodicals, and WEKZ radio for many years. She was an active member of the Brodhead United Methodist Church, Historical Society, Prairie Enthusiasts, and Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Robert K. Gessert of Richmond, IL, Dawn (James) Lawrence of Brodhead, and Crystal (Duane) Zimmerman of Monroe; ten grandchildren; five step granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren; sisters: Della Greenberg of Beloit, Letha (Arthur) Whipple of Monroe, Rheta (James) Nipple of Brodhead, Lorna Mitchell of North Carolina; and brother-in-law, H. Dan Poulson of Palmyra. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers; six sisters; and many sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews .
A celebration of her life will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville and Collinwood Memory Care, Brodhead, for their devoted care of Dorothy.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse