July 2, 1946 - February 26, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Dorothy M. Fellows, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Dorothy was born on July 2, 1946, the daughter of Wenzel and Cecelia (Wellnitz) Schneider. Dorothy married her loving husband, Daniel R. Fellows on June 2, 1973, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville; and they were blessed with three children: Christine, Renee, and Eric. Dorothy worked for the Admiral Corporation in Harvard, IL for many years, before she was employed with Woodman's in Janesville, where she worked in the Bakery and Deli. She enjoyed shuffleboard, gardening, fishing and spending time up north with family, collecting cookie jars, baking, traveling, and taking care of her many pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dorothy's love and memory will always be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.

She is survived by husband, Daniel Fellows of Janesville; children: Christine (Chad) Emmons of Racine, WI, Renee Fellows and Eric Fellows of Janesville; as well as grandchildren: Ashley, Anthony, and Clayton Fellows of Janesville; siblings: Elizabeth (Dick) Hage, Donald Schneider, John Schneider, Frank (Barb) Schneider, Mary (Mike) Conway, Carol Schneider, and Chuck (Cathy) Schneider; along with many extended family members and friends. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Wenzel "Sonny" Schneider, Jr. and William Schneider.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com