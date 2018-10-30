Dorothy M. Clapper

August 6, 1924 - October 27, 2018

Clinton, WI -- Dorothy M. Clapper, age 94, of Clinton, died Saturday October 27, 2018 in her home. She was born August 6, 1924 to the late Lavere and Ella (Wobig) Widman in Clinton. She graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1942. Dorothy married Stanley Clapper on June 24, 1944, in Garden City, KS. He preceded her in death on May 25, 1986. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and the Clinton Women's Club.

She is survived by her three children: Sandra (Mark) Tiffany of Hazelhurst, WI, William (Bonnie) Clapper of Rockford, IL and Robert (Tammy) Clapper of Milton, WI; five grandchildren: Michelle, Amanda, Jeremy, Jennifer (Dylan) and Kimberly (Justin); five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Jim; and her sister, Betty Alwes.

Dorothy's Funeral Service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, 312 Church Street, Clinton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church or Agrace Hospice. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website: brianmarkfh.com.

Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes

504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Willowick for the care they gave Dorothy.

