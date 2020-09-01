April 29, 1921 - August 30, 2020
Monroe, WI -- Dorothy M. Boltz, age 99, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Monroe Health Services,
Monroe, WI. She was born April 29, 1921 in Earlville, Illinois, the daughter of Wade and Daisy (Baird) Holliday. Dorothy married Wilbur G. Boltz on March 7, 1943 in Earlville.
Surviving are her sons: Ken(Shirley), Keith and Karl; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, 5 bothers and 2 sisters.
Graveside services will be held at Luther Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Luther Valley Cemetery 7107 S Luther Valley, Beloit, WI 53511.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill
Orfordville (608) 879-2333