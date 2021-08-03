Janesville, WI - Dorothy M. Baldwin, age 97, passed away at home on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born in Louisville, KY on July 18, 1924, the daughter of George Charles Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (O'Connor) Bender. She graduated from State High School and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. Dorothy was proud to serve in the US Navy WAVES during World War II. On August 10, 1947, she and Frederick H. Baldwin, Jr. were married in Kalamazoo, MI. The Baldwin Family moved to Janesville, WI in 1962. Dorothy was employed by the Board of Education in Janesville for 25 years before her retirement as Secretary to the Assistant Principals at Parker High School in 1989. She has been active in the Heritage Chapter of ABWA, Wisconsin Regional Writers, The Wisconsin Authors and Publishers Alliance, St. Mark Lutheran Church, The Wednesday Night Bridge Club, Parker Cribbage Club, and The Writers Wing.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Mary E. Thostenson and Melinda A. Allan; son in law and heart, Roger D. Allan; grandchildren: Steven (Jennifer) Thostenson, Deidra (James) Hounshell, Andrea (Justin) Nickel, Mark (Mandy) Allan, Kristin Krcma; former son in law and friend, Terry Thostenson; 7 great grandchildren; nieces, Kim (Terry) Madden and Donna (Richard) Girard; grandniece, Samantha Madden; sister in law, Anne (Jack) Glass and their 3 sons; brother in law, Doidge Baldwin; 2 children of deceased sister in law, Muriel (George) Evans; and many dear, caring and much loved friends who added special joy to her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1996, and brother, Navy Lt. George F. Bender.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Rev. Brad Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery followed by a light luncheon at the church. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, at the CHURCH. Memorial donations are preferred to The Beltz Scholarship Fund at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice in Janesville, The American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
