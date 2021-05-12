January 6, 1924 - May 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dorothy Lucille Cassity, age 97, a long-time Janesville resident died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born on January 6, 1924 in Hartford, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Zella (Astle) Metcalf. She grew up in Reedsburg, WI where she graduated from Reedsburg High School.
Dorothy married Wendell G. Cassity on July 8, 1942. Following their marriage, they farmed near Reedsburg. They moved to Janesville in 1948. Dorothy was employed by Hough Manufacturing (Hufcor) from 1955 to 1980.
Dorothy was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church and a member and Past Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 69. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, cross stitching and bowling. Above all else, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She resided for the past several years at Milton Senior Living.
Dorothy Cassity is survived by three daughters: Gloria Huschka, Wendy (Jeff) Kraus, Linda (Randy) Loveland; her son-in-law, Robert Mussey;11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Viola Schultz. She was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Cassity who died on May 20, 2010. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Donna Mussey, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon on Monday, May 17, 2021 at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 N. Jackson Street Janesville. Funeral services will follow at Noon Monday, May 17th at the Church. Rev. Jerry Amstutz and Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church. The Cassity family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
"Dorothy's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Milton Senior Living for their many kindnesses during her time there. Also, for the wonderful care that the Rock Haven staff gave to Dorothy and her family in her final days."
