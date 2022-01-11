Janesville, WI - Dorothy Lombard Chambers, age 83, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born at home on the family farm by Bloomingdale, WI on April 10, 1938, the daughter of Emmett and Margaret (Stinson) Lombard. She was Baptized and Confirmed at Sugar Grove Church in Rural Westby, WI. Dorothy was the youngest of 11 children. She graduated from Westby High school in 1956. She married Donald Chambers on October 18, 1956, they resided in Janesville all of their married life. She worked at Norwood Mills and Parker Pen. She loved to play games, especially scrabble and watch Jeopardy. She was a trivia buff, thanks for the help, Laura!
Don and Dorothy traveled in their motor home for years to Nascar races. Dorothy was quite a sports enthusiast. She never missed her grandchildren's games, whether it be basketball or baseball, she was always there to support them. Don and Dorothy's cabin was a big part of their lives. It started as a small clearing on the Chambers property where they would park their mini home and have campfires and gatherings. Her growing family continues to enjoy and appreciate the land today. Dorothy loved visiting with friends and family more than anything.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Tony Chambers of Hastings, MN; 2 daughters, Janet Jensen of La Farge, WI and Pat Roherty and her partner, Laura Morrall of Madison, WI; 6 grandchildren: Kristy, Kyle, Angie, Erin, Derek, and Janice; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Green; sister in law, Kathy Engel; many nieces and nephews who were very special to her; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Tracy Chambers; and 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
