October 25, 1923 - October 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dorothy Lillian Sherman (nee Hack), age 97, of Janesville, WI, passed away on October 3, 2021. She was born October 25, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to her loving parents, John and Adele Hack (nee Schadt).
Dorothy grew up in Milwaukee, WI and attended Rufus King H.S. before moving to Elgin, IL where she attended Elgin H.S. During WWII, she worked at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee, and at the Elgin Watch Factory. She married Merritt Sherman in January, 1944. Together, they owned and operated Sherman's Exclusive Cleaners in Elgin, for 28 years.
Throughout her life, Dorothy worked as a newspaper columnist, a real estate agent, a substitute teacher, a librarian, and her last job at the Rock County Seniors Program, but her most-beloved job was as a writer. During her lifetime, Dorothy wrote five novels, as well as countless articles and short stories.
Dorothy went back to school later in life and was a proud graduate of both Elgin Community College and Judson College where she received a BA in Psychology. She also attended the Northern Illinois Baptist Seminary and Garrett Theologic Seminary where she received her license to preach and became an affiliate Chaplain.
Dorothy moved from Elgin, IL to Janesville, WI in 1992 and lived there until October, 2020, when she moved into Our House Assisted Living in Whitewater, WI.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt G. Sherman; parents, John and Adele Hack; and siblings, Marie Yerke, Ruth McGivern, and Eileen Schwab. She is survived by her children; Linda (Jerry) Rotundo and Tricia Dieringer of Elgin, IL, Merry (Larry) Haygood of Packwaukee, WI, Barbara (Steve) Eiman of Colorado Springs, CO, and Richard (fiance Rachel) Sherman of Elgin, IL; fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Wedle and the many, many friends and relatives who cared about and loved our Mother throughout her long and happy life.
A memorial will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Monday, October 25, 2021 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park Street, Elgin, IL 60120. Interment at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Boulevard, Elgin, IL 60120, will be scheduled in the Spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation in Dorothy's name to the American Legion Elgin Post #57, 820 N. Liberty Street, Elgin, IL 60120 (where she was an auxiliary member for the past 11 years), or to the charity of your choice.
Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.