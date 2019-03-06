February 5, 1939 - March 2, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Dorothy L. Mahlum, 80, was born to eternal life on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She died at her home in Beloit, WI after a lengthy illness. Her earthly life began February 5, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Genung) Corbit. Dorothy was the youngest of three children, and she grew up with her sisters, June and Patricia. Dorothy attended Beloit schools, and was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She attended Blackhawk Technical College and received training as a nursing assistant. She worked for several years as a nursing assistant in Beloit, WI. Caring and nurturing came naturally to Dorothy. She cared for and nurtured children, family, friends, plants, and animals. She was the mother of Anthony, Joseph, William, and Penny Fiorucci, and she mothered Gail and Brenda Mahlum, her stepchildren. She was kind and generous to all. If there was a need, Dorothy was there to assist, help, and comfort. It was a "need" that resulted in Dorothy's employment at True Value Hardware (now Harris Ace Hardware) in Beloit. It was 1977 when her father, an employee at True Value, mentioned an opening that resulted in a 39 year affiliation with the company. Dorothy transferred to the Janesville store of Harris Ace Hardware in 2000, where she remained until her retirement. She was the Manager of the Lawn and Garden department. Her favorite things were caring for greenhouse plants, and designing the Christmas Village.

Dorothy is survived by three sons: Anthony Fiorucci and William Fiorucci of Beloit, WI, Joseph Fiorucci, of Alaska; two daughters, Gail and Brenda Mahlum; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Corbett of Janesville, WI, and Patricia Fochs of Yuba City, CA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews; and her dog, Pugsley. Preceding her in death were her husband, Eugene Mahlum; daughter, Penny Fiorucci; parents; niece, Patricia Hanson; and favorite cousin, Charles W. Genung.

Funeral service for Dorothy will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 1928 Colony Court, Beloit, WI, with Art LeFeber officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A memorial in Dorothy's name will be established at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Mercy Health at Home Hospice, and especially Sara and Crystal, for their loving care of Dorothy.