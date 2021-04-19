Dorothy L. (Longman) Gallup

April 17, 1929 - April 15, 2021
Delavan, WI - Dorothy L. Gallup, 91 years of Delavan, WI passed away to eternal life on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her residence. Dorothy was born on April 17, 1929 to Lyle and Ida (Sternberg) Longman in Walworth, WI. Dorothy married Robert Gallup on December 20, 1947 at the Brick Church in Walworth, WI. Dorothy is survived by her children Jim (Mary) Gallup and Judy (Gary) Hopkins, grandchildren Jason (Hayley Lachmund) Gallup, Jennifer (Aaron) Loftus and Brian (Stacey) Hopkins, great granddaughter Anna Beth Loftus, sisters-in-law Jeanette Wright, Betty Peacock and brother-in-law Gene Gallup. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents and husband. Dorothy was a longtime and active member of Delavan Methodist Church and the Delavan American Legion Auxiliary. Dorothy worked alongside her husband as a bookkeeper at Robert Gallup Electrical Service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Funeral Home (118 South 2nd Street, Delavan, WI) from 10am until funeral service at 11am with Chaplain Angie Alesci officiating. Interment to follow at the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Gallup family.