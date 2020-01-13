August 22, 1948 - January 10, 2020

Madison, WI -- Dorothy Jean Farley, age 90, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born March 31, 1929, to Arnold and Hilda Jocheck Moeller. On August 22, 1948, she married Robert Levi Farley. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, teacher, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, school volunteer, and friend.

She is survived by her three daughters, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, countless extended family members and friends -- and is already dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Jay Moeller.

At Dorothy's request, a simple open house will be held in her memory on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm at Oakwood Village-West in The Oaks Room (6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin). No formal service or comments will be delivered; guests are welcome to come as they are at any point during the open house. Also at Dorothy's request -- please do not send any flowers. Instead, direct memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Dorothy's family wishes to extend their thanks to her care teams at the UW Health Odana-Atrium Clinic, UW Health Pulmonary Medicine Clinic, Unity-Point Health Meriter Hospital, and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.

