Dorothy Jean "Dot" Samuelson

Janesville, WI - Dorothy "Dot" Samuelson, age 86 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday November 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville due to heart complications.
Dot was born on October 18, 1935, in Fulton, Kentucky. Her birth parents were Eurie and Ola Mae (Pruitt) Stallins. At the age of 5 she was adopted by William and Opal Kirkwood. The Kirkwood's moved several times during Dot's adolescence. At the age of 17, Dot obtained a job in Las Vegas, Nevada as a switchboard operator. It was then that she met a handsome aircraft mechanic stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. Charles and Dorothy were married in Las Vegas on June 6, 1953. They resided in base housing until Charles completed his tour of duty, returning then to Janesville with their infant son to be closer to Charles's parents. They proceeded to have another two daughters in their 62 years of marriage. Dot worked a short time for Robinsons Cleaner's, a data entry company and for Mercy Hospital. The majority of her life she spent as a homemaker. Her passion was decorating and flower arranging inside and outside of the home. She enjoyed a spotless house and manicured yard. She loved the challenge of making something out of nothing. Charles's good nature went along with Dot's love of antiquing, furniture refinishing, remodeling, and her desire to change things up often.
Dot leaves behind her children, Robert (Deb) Samuelson, Brenda (Steve) Whitney, and Bethann (Brian) Dahmen. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jason and Daniel (Amy Nord) Whitney; Brian and Rachel Dahmen; Aaron (Brandi) Samuelson, Nicole, and Ethan Samuelson. She also has four great grandchildren: Chris, Wesley, Victoria, and Aurora Samuelson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dot was proceeded in death by her husband Charles, her brother William (Buddy) Stallins, her sister-in-law Lucreta Samuelson, her brother-in-law Gene Kramer, her granddaughter-in-law Brianne (Merwin) Whitney, and her biological and adoptive parents, as well as her mother and father-in-law, Donald and Ferne (Price) Samuelson.
Per Dot's wishes no funeral is being planned. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. We would like to thank the E.R. Department, the CIR unit on the 4th floor at Mercy, and the physicians that made her comfortable during her final hours. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with the final arrangements.
