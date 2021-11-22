Janesville, WI - Dorothy Jane Hanson, age 97, a long-time Janesville resident died peacefully surrounded by her family at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care on November 18, 2021. She was born in Oconomowoc, WI on March 8, 1924, the daughter of Andrew A. Kull and Alice E. (Marshall) Kull. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1942 and went on to Milton College graduating in 1947 with a B.A. Degree with two majors.
Dorothy married Victor J. Hanson on February 22, 1948 in Milton, having known him since the second grade. Dorothy was formerly employed by Borg's, Gibb's, JC Penney's and Goodenough Music and then worked for Parker Pen Company from 1947 to 1986 as a research technician and later as a supervisor in the Research and Development Division specializing in inks and standards. Following retirement, she worked at Sharon's Draperies and volunteered for 21 years at University Hospital in Madison. She enjoyed being involved with Class of 1942 high school reunions for many years. In later years, Dorothy traveled extensively, visiting many foreign countries. Her family enjoyed hearing about her trips as she showed them her slides.
Dorothy Hanson is survived by her nieces: Ingrid Stroh of Palmyra, WI, Kristin (Stan) Kresal and Martha Gammons of Milton, WI; nephew, Karl (Ellen) Westlund of Milton; seven great nieces and great nephews as well as 11 great-greats. Her husband, Victor Hanson preceded her in death on June 25, 1983. Her parents and her sister, Lois Westlund, her brother-in-law Bernhardt Westlund, her sisters-in-law Irene Hanson and Violet Nielsen, her brother-in-law Alfred Nielsen and her nephews Charles Stroh and James Gammons also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Her nephew, Karl Westlund will preside. Burial will follow in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Milton Senior Living or Agrace Hospice.