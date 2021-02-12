November 23, 1926 - January 31, 2021
Fort Myers, FL - Dorothy Jane Berg passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Fort Myers, FL. Dorothy (Soule) was born in Lanark, WI in 1926, and is survived by her husband of 74 years, Mel Berg; sister, Mavis Smith of Tucson, AZ; as well as four sons: James of Miromar Lakes, FL, Jay of Janesville, WI, Jan (Libby) of Janesville and Joel (Paula) of Bolton, MA; daughter-in-law, Jan Michelle of Miromar Lakes, FL; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Jessie (Lea) Soule; sister, Joyce (Dave) Church; and two sons, Jerry (Jan Michelle) and Jeff.
To all who knew her, Dorothy was warm and loving, and will be greatly missed. Dorothy and Mel moved to Janesville in 1950, where they raised their family of six boys. They left Janesville in 1990, and spent their retirement in Northern Wisconsin, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Florida. Dorothy was a strong woman who taught by example the virtue of being humble. She was happiest when visiting and playing cards with family and friends.