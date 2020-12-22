December 16, 1925 - December 20, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Dorothy J. Wittenberg, age 95, of Janesville died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Huntington Place. She was born on December 16, 1925 in Janesville, the daughter of Ernest and Emma (Mueller) Wittenberg. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1943.
Dorothy and her sister, Dolores moved to Shorewood, Wis., in the 1950's and Dorothy was employed as an executive secretary by Johnson Controls, Inc. until retiring in 1986. She had been a volunteer tapist for Volunteer Services for the Visually Handicapped and served on their board of directors. She served as secretary-treasurer of the Johnson Controls Retirees organization. When residing in Shorewood, Dorothy was a member of Luther Memorial Chapel and was currently a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Dorothy is survived by cousins, Dale Lucht and Linda Mueller Anderson; and her second cousin, Katy Narlock. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dolores Wittenberg who died August 20, 2013.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Josh Grotelueschen will officiate. Private burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME