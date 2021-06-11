Dorothy J. "Dottie" Newton

May 5, 1930 - June 10, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Newton, 91, of Janesville, WI died peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. Dottie was born May 5, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Julius and Mary (Owens) Olchon. She attended Poland Seminary High School and was a graduate of Grove City College.
Dottie moved to Janesville with her family in 1966. She was an active member of First Congregational Church, serving on many committees. She volunteered time to many organizations over the years including YWCA of Rock County (Board President), Janesville Symphony Guild (President), Mercy Hospital, Red Cross, Rock County Social Services, Meals on Wheels, ECHO and Hospice.
Dottie is survived by her two sons, Doug (Melissa) Newton and Peter (Amy) Newton. She is preceded in death by her son, Gary Mark Jones.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Our House Assisted Living, Janesville for providing exceptional care to Dottie over the last 5 years.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH UCC, Janesville. Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Wednesday, June 16th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. THE CHURCH REQUIRES THAT MASKS BE WORN. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting the Newton family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com