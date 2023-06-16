Dorothy Feldt

Evansville, WI - Dorothy Reigle Feldt passed away on June 13, 2023. Dorothy Elaine Reigle was born to Estella and William Reigle Sr. on March 29, 1920 in Beloit Wisconsin. She was the oldest of their 9 children. Dorothy met Jay Feldt at a dance at Bluff View in Brodhead; they married in June 1941 and farmed west of Evansville until March of 1946 when they moved to Evansville. In later years, Dorothy worked in the toy and gift department of the Grange Store. Dorothy loved to travel and was able to accompany her brother "Junior" on seeing every state in the U.S. She also traveled to Hawaii and Alaska, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy. In addition to traveling, she loved dancing, playing cards and bird watching. Dorothy was an avid dancer all her life and with her husband Jay, she enjoyed square dancing and Evansville's winter formal the Snowball. In later years, she became a Moose Club member and attended as many of their weekly dances as possible where she had many, many dear friends. This was the highlight of her week and she attended dances right up until April 2022. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist church in Evansville and was the oldest member of the Mary Circle. Dorothy lived in the house on Main Street in Evansville that she and her husband Jay built until she moved to the Kelly House in June of 2022. She loved celebrating her birthday and was thrilled with the special party given for her 103rd birthday. The Kelly House staff, family and friends really made her Queen for a Day!