Janesville, WI -- Dorothy Eyvonne Stuckey, age 78, of Janesville, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at her home. She was born September 18, 1941, in Janesville, the daughter of the late Walter & Louetta (Pfeiffer) Sturdivant. On November 29, 1963, she married Marvin D. Stuckey in Janesville. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2004. Dorothy loved sewing and quilting and enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. As she grew older, and her hands weren't quite as steady, she enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books. Dorothy loved going for rides in the car with Marv, usually a regular activity on Sunday. Her family meant the world to her, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children: Carey (Eileen) Stuckey, of Janesville, Dwayne (Brenda) Stuckey, of Beloit, Sheryl Stuckey, and Judy (John) Krause, both also of Janesville; her six siblings: Gaylen, Orville, Jim, Linda, Regina, and Karen; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and by nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shanon Stuckey; her brother, Eugene; and two sisters, Violet and Joanne.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com