April 2, 1922 - December 17, 2019

Janesville -- Dorothy Elizabeth Anglemoyer, age 97, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. She was born April 2, 1922 in Perkasie, PA, the daughter of the late Elmer C. & Elizabeth H. (Roberts) Barndt. She married Raymond P. Anglemoyer on September 14, 1940. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1994.

Dorothy worked as a seamstress. She was very active in her church in Perkasie, and in Florida where she and Raymond lived for 10 years. Upon Raymond's death, she moved to Janesville to be close to her family. She enjoyed being with her family and going on camping trips with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ed) Atkins; her grandchildren: Cheryl (Chris) English, Jeffery (Amy) Atkins, Keith (Jean) Atkins, and Kim Atkins Millard; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 54 S. Jackson St., with Rev. Tanya Sadagopan officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 10 until 11 A.M. on Friday at the CHURCH.

Dorothy's daughter, Karen, would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice for the exceptional care her mother received!