Janesville, WI - Dorothy Elaine Duhr, age 90, of Janesville died at her home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born in Spring Green, WI on April 27, 1931, the daughter of Edgar K. and Agnes M. (Gilbertson) Mercer. She was a graduate of Lone Rock High School. She married Hale F. Duhr on December 3, 1949.
Dorothy was a Janesville resident since 1965. She was formerly employed by Belscot, Ben Franklin, True Value Hardware and retired from Woodman's Food Market. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In the past, Dorothy and Hale were active members of Moose Lodge # 197. She enjoyed sewing and baking.
Dorothy Duhr is survived by two sons, Reginald (Connie) Duhr and James Duhr; her daughter -in-law, Colleen Duhr, five grandchildren, Kelly, Brandy, Laura (John), Erin, Jamie; seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Cooper, Brendan, Logan, Kyler, Shawna and Emma; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hale on May 9, 2015. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Duhr and Randy Duhr, her parents and two sisters, Marie Anderson and Millie Cooper.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in the CHAPEL at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Rev. Bruce Gray will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Mausoleum. The Duhr family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
