August 4, 1920 - April 13, 2020
Richmond/Johnstown, WI -- Dorothy E. Sleep, age 99, a life-long Richmond/Johnstown area resident, passed away at Huntington Place in Janesville on April 13, 2020. She was born near Millard, Walworth County, WI on August 4, 1920, the daughter of Arthur and Josephine (Boehm) Snyder. She graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1938 and attended Whitewater State Teachers College (UW Whitewater). She married James E. Sleep on September 11, 1954. Dorothy was employed during the time of World War II at the raincoat factory in Whitewater, where she made raincoats that were worn by the military during World War II, something she was very proud of. She was also employed by Hagen's House of Fashions, Bostwick's Department Store and for 28 years as a teller at Merchants & Savings Bank (BMO Harris Bank) in Janesville. She always considered it a privilege to have a job, and held it in high regard. She always had a close relationship with her fellow employees, and enjoyed their get togethers after they retired.
Dorothy loved Springtime, new buds on the trees, planting her garden. Next to her family, her greatest love was her garden, both vegetables and flowers. She loved baking pies, cakes and cookies, and would have made a top-notch home economics teacher, as she excelled at sewing, crocheting, freezing, and canning as well as gardening. She loved holidays, especially Christmas, parades, music, coin collecting, pets, Model T's, trees, nature snowmobiling and Fall trips. She had a special love for her Persian kitties, three of them through the years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Harvey (Jan) Kucaba of Delavan; granddaughters, Lisa (Kevin) Swales and Shelly Givens; great-grandchildren: Kelsey (Till) Olson of Sturgis, SD, Kyle (Alexis Ericson) Swales of La Crosse, WI, Dan Swales of Janesville. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Sleep in 2003; her parents; her uncle, Bob Boehm; and her cousin who was like her sister, Phyllis Schultz.
Services will be private due to the present health concerns. Burial will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, and the staff at Huntington Place, for the loving care that Dorothy received