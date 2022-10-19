Janesville, WI - Dorothy E. Mishler, age 97 of Janesville was born on June 26, 1925 in Oelwein Iowa to James and Anna Mishler. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1943. She attended Cook's Secretarial School in Oelwein where she earned a two-year degree.
Dorothy began her career at Gardner Machine Company in Beloit Wisconsin working many years as a secretary. She was later promoted to Traffic Manager where she was responsible for inbound and outbound freight. She worked at Gardner 47 years before retiring. She was a consummate professional; her typing and shorthand skills were nothing short of amazing.
Dorothy spent her leisure time studying Scripture, some of which included summer camps taught by seminary professors. She taught Sunday School for 35 years and loved teaching young children.
Dorothy was very active at First Lutheran Church where she volunteered countless hours in the office and to the choir, Stewardship board, and various offices of the Women's group. Dorothy was also a very active volunteer at Mercy Hospital and the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville.
Other hobbies included bowling, golf, watching all manner of sports on television, and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Anna Mishler, brother Robert L. Mishler, nephew Robert A. Mishler, and her beloved twin sister Doris E. Mishler.
Special thanks is extended to Pastor James Johnson, Dr. Ramsey, Dr. Thomassen, many friends and neighbors for visits, calls, errands, and words of encouragement. Deepest appreciation to the Pinnow and Hart families for their unending support.
To the care providers of Promedica Hospice, Oak Park Place Janesville, and Willowick Clinton, Thank You!
Funeral services will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
Memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church Foundation.
