Dorothy E. Mishler

June 26, 1925 - October 14, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dorothy E. Mishler, age 97 of Janesville was born on June 26, 1925 in Oelwein Iowa to James and Anna Mishler. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1943. She attended Cook's Secretarial School in Oelwein where she earned a two-year degree.

