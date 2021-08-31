Dorothy E. (Lauer) "Pudge" Murphy

October 30, 1926 - August 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - DOROTHY E. "PUDGE" (Lauer), MURPHY, age 94, died Friday, August 27, 2021 at Cedar Crest Skilled Nursing Facility in Janesville. She was born in Milton on October 30, 1926 to William and Elizabeth (Carroll) Lauer. She was Salutatorian of the Milton Union class of 1943 and later graduated from Whitewater State Teacher's College. She married Eugene J Murphy at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville on June 19, 1948. She was a member of Nativity of St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Dorothy worked many jobs throughout the years, but she was a lifelong teacher. Her life was centered around her family. Every holiday was celebrated with a Murphy family gathering. With many of her children living nearby, there was always someone stopping in for a visit. She and Gene were season ticket holders for Badger football games, always arriving early to host a tailgate party for family and friends. Besides college football, she loved to watch Big 10 basketball, the Packers, and her beloved Chicago Cubs. Dorothy was also an avid bowler. For many years, she and Gene bowled in a Saturday night mixed league. She continued to bowl well into her 70's with several of her daughters. With 11 children, Dorothy spent much of her time in the kitchen, but she was just as comfortable working on a vehicle, tilling one of her many gardens or snow blowing the driveway or the neighbors' sidewalks. Dorothy's work ethic was an inspiration to her family and many that knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her 11 children: William (Madge) Murphy of Janesville, Eileen (Steven) Jeidy of Verona, Jim (Colleen) Murphy of Portage, Ellen Murphy of Janesville, Sheila (Dale) Miller of Janesville, Kevin (Rita) Murphy of North Fond du Lac, Theresa (Art) Eklund of Janesville, Paul (Julie) Murphy of Janesville, Yvonne (Doug) Subak of Madison, Colleen (Rick) Freitag of Madison and Tom (Kim) Murphy of Janesville. 20 Grandchildren: Ryan (Cristina) Murphy, Andrew (Liz) Murphy, Megan (Patrick) Baltz, Laura (Michael) Jeidy-Brown, Caitlin Jeidy, Kathy (Evan) Murphy-Ott, Betsy Murphy, Lucas (Alisha) Nehls, Mark and Paul Murphy, Erin (Michael) Pierce, Emily and Steven Eklund, Zach (Kayla) Murphy, Abbie and Alison Murphy, Ellyn and Jayne Subak, Grace and Josh Freitag. 18 Great-grandchildren: Gavin Murphy, Benzie, London and Macy Murphy, William and Henry Baltz, Theodore Brown, Morgan, Kelley and Quinn Ott, Ava, Liam and Ayla Nehls, Sebastian and Baby Pierce -due in Sept, and Mason, Tommy and Mackenzie Murphy. Dorothy is also survived by sister-in-law Virginia Lauer and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; two infant sons; her siblings: Frances (Russell) Brown, Florence (Francis) Bladorn, Wm. Charles (Irene) Lauer, Jean (Ed) Kunkle, Jim (Jeanne) Lauer, and Willis Lauer, and in-laws: Thomas and Ellen (McGregor) Murphy, John, Thomas, Joseph and Bernard Murphy, Suzanne Thompson and Ellen Gavigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, with Msgr. Ganshert officiating. Entombment will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Nativity of Mary School Endowment Fund.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Cedar Crest. We greatly appreciate the care and support they gave Mom during her 15-month stay.