Dorothy "Dot" Weber

February 19, 1928 - October 1, 2020
Janesville, WI- Dorothy "Dot" M. Weber, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born on February 19, 1928 in Janesville; the daughter of Dewey and Frieda (Wolfe) Jones. Dorothy graduated from Janesville High School and married Winston R. Weber on September 30, 1950; and they were blessed with three children: Michael, Craig, and Stacy. She enjoyed tending to her flower beds and collecting cardinal keepsakes. Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
She is survived by two children: Craig A. Weber and Stacy A. Weber; grandsons: Jeremy Weber, Brandon (Leah) Ruef, and Greg (fiancé, Sam Haumschild) Ruef; and great grandson, Malikai.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Weber; grandson, Christopher Weber; siblings: Tom Jones, Kenneth Jones, Evelyn Asmus; and former husband, Winston R. Weber.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the LIFE CELEBRATON CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with a time of sharing at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to a charity of the donor's choice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com