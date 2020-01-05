September 8, 1921 - January 1, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Dorothy Myrtle (Hughes) Weber, age 98, affectionately known as "Dot" passed away on January 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, WI. Dorothy was born at home and delivered by her father in Beloit, WI, on September 8, 1921. She was the sixth child of John Edwin and Berthie Elsie (Terry) Hughes. Dorothy moved to Janesville, WI in 1931, where she attended grade schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1939. While attending high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, served on the school cabinet in various positions and as Class president. She also taught boys tap dancing and ballroom dancing (the first of its kind),and was also voted BEST ALL AROUND ATHLETE. She served on the Governing Board of the YWCA and performed as a dancer for many years in the annual musical productions of the Kiwanis Club. Dorothy joined the USMCWR in June of 1943, reported to active duty in August of 1943 at Camp LeJeune, NC and discharged from Camp LeJeune in November of 1945. She was stationed at Headquarters Washington, D.C., where she attended Specialist School; Parris Island, SC. In the Auditor's Office and a Drill Instructor, and the Major Bowes Radio Show, held at Quantico, VA. Dorothy married Charles W. Weber, Jr., on November 8, 1947. Of this union, 2 daughters were born, Pamela Jane on June 15, 1949 and Barbara Ann on January 18,1954. She worked in the Girl Scout Movement for many years as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Girl Scout Camp Chairman and served on the Board of Directors for the City of Janesville and Badger Girl Scout Council Camp Committee. She also served on the Make-up Committee of the Janesville Little Theater and as a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels. She has been Chairman of her graduating Class Reunion Committee for over 40 years.

Dorothy is survived by her five generation family, including two daughters, Pamela Dykeman and Barbara (Steve) Weber-Spoden; eight grandchildren: Dana Guy (Jodi) Weber, Shalamar (Adam) Trotter, Adam A. Sanchez, Stephanie (Stephen Ellis) Ryan, Stacy Spoden (Mark Whitehead), Celena Herman, Ashley Herman, Miles (Lindsay) Dykeman; fourteen great-grandchildren: Mariah (Niko Vance), Miranda (James Brey) and Xander Weber, Jaiden, Merick and Reece Trotter, Dominic and Zenide Sanchez, Jaice and Jack Ryan, Jakob Ellis; Brecken, Marlow and Camilla Dykeman; two great-great grandchildren, Milah and Miloh Cheers, with one more on the way in March. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her beloved grand-dog, Buddy. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles W. Weber, Jr. on February 27, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Dykeman; three brothers: Emerson Hughes, Kermit "Shorty" Hughes, Rupert Hughes; two sisters, Mildred Strampe and Virginia Hughes Anderson.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd, Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park with Military Rites by the Marine Corps League. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of the services at the funeral home.

