April 30, 1917 - April 22, 2021
JANESVILLES, WI - Dorothy C. Kelly, age 103, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1917, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Dedic) Debs. She was only eight days away from her 104th birthday, but she had a bigger celebration waiting for her. Dorothy married Francis J. Kelly on July 24, 1937, in Chicago, and he preceded her in death on February 17, 1985. The first four of their children were born in Chicago and the family moved to Wisconsin in 1947, and resided in Johnstown Center where Francis had been born and raised. Later they moved to Janesville and added two more children to their family. Dorothy was a very active person, she loved to travel abroad and play cards: poker, euchre, and bridge. She enjoyed gambling, playing the slots and betting on horses at Arlington Park. She loved to sing, dance, recite poetry, and did some acting at Little Theater.
Dorothy is survived by 5 children: Terry (Sandra) Kelly, Sharon Steed, Duke (Sandy) Kelly, Gary Kelly, and Maureen (Larry) Gillespie; son in law, Dave Manogue; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; daughter, Gail Manogue; great grandson, Nicholas Manogue; brother, Ben Debs; and sister, Jean Bandy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze and Rev. Peter Lee officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice or to Cedar Crest. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Dorothy's family wishes to thank the care givers and staff at Cedar Crest, and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care for our Mother.