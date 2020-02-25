October 19, 1934 - February 22, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Dorothy Bultman Reyenga, age 85 of Delavan, WI passed away into the arms of Jesus at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn, surrounded by loved ones on February 22, 2020. She was born in Birnamwood, WI on October 19, 1934 to Louis and Henrietta Bultman. She was united in marriage to James Reyenga on October 25, 1955. She loved to camp, fish, ride golf carts and ride on the pontoon boats. Her favorite times were shopping and eating out with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her sons; Joel (Kim) Reyenga, and Jeff (Carolynn) Reyenga, daughter Vicki (Scott) Hibl; grandchildren: Megan (Brandan) Higgins, Mason (Ariana) Reyenga, Jennifer (Joe) Pelnar, Emily (Matt) Smith, Jeffery (Carly) Reyenga, Dan (Amber) Hibl, Ryan (Erin) Hibl and Michelle (Travis) Bellows. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren: Ireland Higgins, Rosalina Reyenga, Garrett Pelnar, Raegan Pelnar, Lily Goodwin, Logan Smith, Griffen (Katelynn) Travis, Eli Hibl, Leilah Hibl, Payton Galati, Adalynn Hibl, Alexis Bellows and Taylor Bellows; and one great-great-grandchild Maelee Travis; sister-in-laws Gazina Bultman, Arlene Torrenga; and many nephews and nieces. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, sister Gertrude Drost, brother John Bultman, sister-in-laws: Grace Reyenga, Ann Reyenga, Dorothy Vanderleest, Wilma VanDyken, brother-in-laws: Fred Drost, Richard Reyenga, Henry Reyenga, Phil Vanderleest, Henry VanDyken and Bob Torrenga.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the DELAVAN CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH. Visitation to begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com. The family requests memorials may be made to the Delavan Christian School, 848 Oak St., Delavan, WI 53115.

The family would like to thank all of the caring people at Holton Manor Nursing Home and Asericare Hospice.