February 28, 1927 - February 21, 2019

Formerly of Janesville, WI -- After nearly 92 years of living a life as a loving, caring person to many, Dorothy Brown Gridley peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019. She spent her final years at Three Pillars in Dousman, Wisconsin where the dedicated, compassionate staff cared for her. Dorothy was born in Rockford, IL to Ray and Winifred (Beer) Brown. After graduating from Rockford West High School, she attended the University of Iowa, becoming a lifelong Hawkeye and Kappa Kappa Gamma. She married Robert P. Gridley in 1950, and moved to Janesville. There they raised five children; Rob (Elizabeth), Bill, Tom (Krista), Nancy, and Carole (Adrian). During this time, she earned her teaching degree and taught at Franklin Middle School for thirty years, before retiring in 1993. Dorothy volunteered countless hours at Mercy Hospital, First Congregational Church and the Literacy Council in Janesville. She enjoyed painting, knitting and traveling. Following Bob's death in 2001, she was very blessed to have Carmena Diaz assist her with love and kindness for many years that allowed her to stay in her home. The family is forever grateful for the light she brought to Dorothy's life.

Dorothy is survived by her children; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Her true passion of teaching and helping others is a legacy she so richly deserves.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 54 S Jackson Street, Janesville WI. There will not be a visitation.