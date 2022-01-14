January 19, 1929 - December 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dorothy Black lived a long and fruitful life. She was called to heaven from her home in Janesville at the age of 92, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was a life-long resident of Janesville, born at Mercy Hospital on January 19, 1929, the daughter of Ernest and Margaret (McKeown) Wirth. She attended St. Mary's School and was a 1947 graduate of Janesville High School. Dorothy was married to Gerald "Jed" D. Black at St. Mary Catholic Church on December 27, 1952.
Dorothy and Jed first met in high school and for a time they worked together at the Swiss Maid, a dairy bar and ice cream shop owned by her dad, located across the street from Mercy Hospital. They married soon after high school and moved to East Lansing, Michigan, where Jed was an undergraduate and a scholarship boxer at Michigan State University. There followed a series of moves around the country, with Jed's professional boxing career and a stint in the U.S. Army. They returned to Janesville in 1959 so that Jed could start an insurance agency, which they operated together for 40 years. Over that period they had five children, all of whom attended Catholic grade schools in Janesville and then eventually graduated from college - something they justifiably viewed as a personal accomplishment.
Jed and Dorothy were long term members of the St. Mary parish until 1973, when they were both born again, becoming Evangelical Christians. Dorothy fully embraced her faith and she endeavored to share it with everyone she could. For nearly 40 years Dorothy hosted a women's bible study in her home, making life-long friends who continue to support and care for each other to this day.
Dorothy was a dedicated and indulgent mother, fiercely devoted to her kids. Jed would often say that Dorothy had a love affair with each of her children. But us kids all knew that Jed was the only one true love in her life. In many ways they always treated each other like the frisky teenagers they once were, working in the kitchen at the Swiss Maid. Dorothy was able to share 46 years with Jed before his passing on June 7, 1999.
Dorothy's quick wit, love of gardening, sweet laughter and kind spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Michael (Mary) Black, Mary (John Kelly) Black, John (Heidi) Black, Joe Black and Bill (Paulette Smith) Black; grandchildren: Andrew (Karen) Black, Lindsay Black and Nathan Black; brother, Robert (Marlene) Wirth; and many extended family members. She is also mourned by her faithful companion, the toy poodle, Abbey. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald D. Black; infant daughter, Gloria Black, and siblings, Margie Keagan and Decklyn "Bud" Wirth.
Dorothy's family would like to thank all of her friends, neighbors and caregivers who assisted her in so many ways. These gracious people were the reason that she was able to stay so long in her home until her passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at TURNING POINT CHURCH; with Pastor Tom Zillman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family encourages friends who wish to acknowledge Dorothy to make a memorial donation to the YMCA of Northern Rock County Youth Food Program.