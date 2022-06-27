Dorothy Ann (Dean) "Nibby " Jordan

Issaquah, WA - Ann passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin where she met Elverse “Al” Jordan, who would become her husband of 69 years. She is survived by her 3 children, Chip (Ann) , Karin (Mark) and Lucia (Scott).
She also had 3 delightful grandchildren, Jake (Kelly), Grace and Elmo and a great granddaughter, Oakley.
In their early years, Ann and Al were on the move. Ann set up warm and welcoming households for the family in Green Bay, Atlanta, Memphis, Los Angeles, Chicago and finally, Tacoma, Washington. Here Ann turned her substitute teaching experience into a full time position as a Spanish and English teacher at Lakes High School. Her passion for teaching was obvious to all who knew her. She even returned to the profession after retirement, teaching at Eatonville High School for seven additional years. Besides her family, she also had a deep love for the poetry of Emily Dickenson. Ann could recite many verses from memory and gave talks on her life and work.
She will be buried next to her parents, sister and brother in the small farm community of Emerald Grove in south eastern Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held there in late September (date yet to be determined). There will also be a memorial held at American Lake in Lakewood, WA this summer (date yet to be determined). To all who knew her Ann (Nibby), was a source of light and joy. She will be dearly missed.
